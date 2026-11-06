🏥 Independence, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Independence, IA is steady, with options both inside the hospital and out in the community. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Independence, IA

Salary: $2,927 per week (travel package; stipend subject to confirmation)

(travel package; stipend subject to confirmation) Type: Internship / Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts, 13-week contract starting 12/07/2026

This is a travel CT Technologist role for an allied health pro who wants strong weekly pay plus travel perks. Includes weekly pay, holiday pay, 401k, and medical, dental, and vision benefits, plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Buchanan County Health Center

Location: Independence, IA (BC Emergency)

(BC Emergency) Salary: $32.10 – $44.94/hour

Type: Part-time, 6:00pm–6:00am night shift

ER role for a Registered Nurse who can deliver safe, reliable care in a fast-paced setting. Requires Iowa RN license and BLS; PALS, ACLS, TNCC, and CPI to be completed within 1 year of hire, with prior ER experience preferred.

Employer: Not listed (local home care provider)

Not listed (local home care provider) Location: Independence, IA

Salary: Not stated (described as competitive pay )

Not stated (described as ) Type: Part-time

Support seniors in their own homes with companionship, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and rides. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and the chance to do meaningful, one-on-one care.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.