undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Incline Village
Looking for a four-legged friend to explore the mountains and trails around Incline Village, NV? These adoptable dogs at Pet Network Humane Society are ready to join you on your next adventure.
Jeffrey
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Jeffrey:
Jeffrey is a handsome Border Collie mix with lots of charm and a lovable personality. He’s up for walks, exploring new places, and spending quality time with “his” people. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion to share life’s adventures, Jeffrey might be your match.
👉 Meet Jeffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thrax
- Breed: Dalmatian / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black (spotted)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Thrax:
Thrax is a striking Dalmatian mix with eye-catching spots and a cool name to match. He’s ready to make new friends, go for walks, and explore the world with his future family. If you love an active, attention-grabbing dog, Thrax is eager to meet you.
👉 Meet Thrax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Moon:
Moon is a beautiful white Husky mix with a snowy coat and stunning looks. She’s ready to “shine” on someone special and is looking for a loving family to share adventures, fun days, and quiet, sweet moments.
👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Incline Village, consider visiting Pet Network Humane Society to meet these wonderful dogs in person. A quick call to (775) 832-4404 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.