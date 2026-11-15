Looking for a four-legged friend to explore the mountains and trails around Incline Village, NV? These adoptable dogs at Pet Network Humane Society are ready to join you on your next adventure.

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Jeffrey:

Jeffrey is a handsome Border Collie mix with lots of charm and a lovable personality. He’s up for walks, exploring new places, and spending quality time with “his” people. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion to share life’s adventures, Jeffrey might be your match.

👉 Meet Jeffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dalmatian / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dalmatian / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black (spotted)

White/Black (spotted) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Thrax:

Thrax is a striking Dalmatian mix with eye-catching spots and a cool name to match. He’s ready to make new friends, go for walks, and explore the world with his future family. If you love an active, attention-grabbing dog, Thrax is eager to meet you.

👉 Meet Thrax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Moon:

Moon is a beautiful white Husky mix with a snowy coat and stunning looks. She’s ready to “shine” on someone special and is looking for a loving family to share adventures, fun days, and quiet, sweet moments.

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Incline Village, consider visiting Pet Network Humane Society to meet these wonderful dogs in person. A quick call to (775) 832-4404 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.