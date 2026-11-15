Looking for a feline friend in Incline Village, NV? These adoptable cats and kittens at Pet Network Humane Society are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

Borealis is a handsome young boy with a name as unique as he is. He’s described as a special guy who’s ready to brighten someone’s world, whether he’s lounging in a cozy spot or keeping you company around the house.

👉 Meet Borealis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

Giblet is a silly-named, super-charming orange kitten. He’s full of kitten energy, ready to play, explore, and then curl up for a cozy nap once he’s tired out.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

Dulce lives up to her sweet name. She’s an adorable kitten who loves to play, explore, and then settle in for a soft, snuggly nap. She’s ready to share all of life’s little adventures with her new family.

👉 Meet Dulce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

Wattle is a sunny little ginger kitten with lots of charm. He’s ready for playful adventures, cozy naps, and plenty of attention from a family who wants a fun, active companion.

👉 Meet Wattle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

Rincewind is a shy little kitten who needs a gentle, patient home. With kindness and time, he’s expected to come out of his shell and show his sweet personality to the people he trusts.

👉 Meet Rincewind and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Incline Village, consider visiting Pet Network Humane Society or giving them a call at (775) 832-4404 to learn more about these wonderful cats and kittens.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.