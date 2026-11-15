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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Incline Village
Looking for a feline friend in Incline Village, NV? These adoptable cats and kittens at Pet Network Humane Society are ready for loving homes.
Borealis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
Borealis is a handsome young boy with a name as unique as he is. He’s described as a special guy who’s ready to brighten someone’s world, whether he’s lounging in a cozy spot or keeping you company around the house.
👉 Meet Borealis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Giblet
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
Giblet is a silly-named, super-charming orange kitten. He’s full of kitten energy, ready to play, explore, and then curl up for a cozy nap once he’s tired out.
👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dulce
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
Dulce lives up to her sweet name. She’s an adorable kitten who loves to play, explore, and then settle in for a soft, snuggly nap. She’s ready to share all of life’s little adventures with her new family.
👉 Meet Dulce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wattle
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
Wattle is a sunny little ginger kitten with lots of charm. He’s ready for playful adventures, cozy naps, and plenty of attention from a family who wants a fun, active companion.
👉 Meet Wattle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rincewind
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
- Phone: (775) 832-4404
Rincewind is a shy little kitten who needs a gentle, patient home. With kindness and time, he’s expected to come out of his shell and show his sweet personality to the people he trusts.
👉 Meet Rincewind and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Incline Village, consider visiting Pet Network Humane Society or giving them a call at (775) 832-4404 to learn more about these wonderful cats and kittens.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.