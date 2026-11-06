undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Incline Village
Looking for a four-legged friend in Incline Village? These adoptable dogs at Pet Network Humane Society are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, relax, and be part of the family.
Astraea
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: Puppy (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Brindle/White
Adoption fee: $225
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Astraea:
Astraea is a bright little star just starting her life’s adventure. She’s a young puppy, full of curiosity and ready to explore the world with her new family. If you’re looking for a pup to grow up with, Astraea might be the one.
👉 Meet Astraea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Briseis
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: Puppy (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Brindle/White
Adoption fee: $225
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Briseis:
Briseis has a legendary name and a big future ahead of her. She’s a young pup discovering all the simple joys of puppy life and is ready for someone who will enjoy watching her grow and learn.
👉 Meet Briseis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Xena
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: Puppy (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
Adoption fee: $225
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Xena:
Xena is a tiny “warrior” with lots of puppy charm. She’s still growing and learning, and she’s ready for new adventures with a family who will guide her as she discovers the world.
👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morwen
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: Puppy (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Cream
Adoption fee: $225
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Morwen:
Morwen has a name with a touch of magic and is ready to write her own story. As a growing puppy, she’s collecting new experiences every day and would love a person or family to share all those future adventures.
👉 Meet Morwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tippie
Breed: Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Adult (senior)
Gender: Female
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $125
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Tippie:
Tippie is a gentle senior lady who likes life at a slower pace. She’s very shy and needs time, patience, and a calm home to feel safe and let her true self shine. She’s hoping for someone who will see the special dog beneath her shy exterior and give her the loving, quiet home she deserves.
👉 Meet Tippie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenney
Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix
Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
Gender: Male
Color: Black/White
Adoption fee: $125
Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society
Phone: (775) 832-4404
About Lenney:
Lenney is a big-hearted boy who loves his people. At about a year and a half old, he’s friendly, affectionate, and always ready for cuddle time. If you want a loyal companion who enjoys leaning in for pets and relaxing by your side, Lenney could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Lenney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Pet Network Humane Society at (775) 832-4404 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.