🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Incline Village

Looking for a four-legged friend in Incline Village? These adoptable dogs at Pet Network Humane Society are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, relax, and be part of the family.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle/White

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Astraea:

Astraea is a bright little star just starting her life’s adventure. She’s a young puppy, full of curiosity and ready to explore the world with her new family. If you’re looking for a pup to grow up with, Astraea might be the one.

👉 Meet Astraea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle/White

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Briseis:

Briseis has a legendary name and a big future ahead of her. She’s a young pup discovering all the simple joys of puppy life and is ready for someone who will enjoy watching her grow and learn.

👉 Meet Briseis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Xena:

Xena is a tiny “warrior” with lots of puppy charm. She’s still growing and learning, and she’s ready for new adventures with a family who will guide her as she discovers the world.

👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Morwen:

Morwen has a name with a touch of magic and is ready to write her own story. As a growing puppy, she’s collecting new experiences every day and would love a person or family to share all those future adventures.

👉 Meet Morwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult (senior)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Tippie:

Tippie is a gentle senior lady who likes life at a slower pace. She’s very shy and needs time, patience, and a calm home to feel safe and let her true self shine. She’s hoping for someone who will see the special dog beneath her shy exterior and give her the loving, quiet home she deserves.

👉 Meet Tippie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Great Pyrenees mix

Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Pet Network Humane Society

Phone: (775) 832-4404

About Lenney:

Lenney is a big-hearted boy who loves his people. At about a year and a half old, he’s friendly, affectionate, and always ready for cuddle time. If you want a loyal companion who enjoys leaning in for pets and relaxing by your side, Lenney could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Lenney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Pet Network Humane Society at (775) 832-4404 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.