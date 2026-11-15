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Olivia Wilde “takes pride” in her co-parenting relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

It’s been over five years since the Cowboys & Aliens actress and Ted Lasso star split. It seems that they have been very intentional with their healing time, now having a “healthy equilibrium” with one another.

“I really take pride in how good we are at co-parenting our kids in my family,” Wilde said on The New York Times’The Interview podcast.

She added, “We have reached this healthy equilibrium.”

Wilde admitted it took the two a long time to get to where they are today. She continued, “It’s so hard. Anyone who pretends it’s easy — like, ‘Oh, you just consciously uncouple, and then you find a way’ — that’s BS.”

Nevertheless, the actress wouldn’t take back any part of the process, especially since it all benefited their children, son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, 10.

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“I feel relieved that I’m able to give them a life with parents where there’s a real sense of authenticity in terms of how everyone’s feeling and doing,” Wilde explained. “When you’re trying to hide [interpersonal conflict] from your kids, they sense it. They’re the most intuitive people in the house.”

Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship ended in early 2020, after her 36th birthday in March of that year.

During a previous appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilde said the two had been having a “rough time for a while.” However, things hadn’t come to a head until after her party that year.

She recalled, “We were driving home from my birthday party my friends had had, and I said, ‘Did you give me a birthday present? And he said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don’t know you.’

“He wasn’t wrong,” she confessed. “We didn’t know each other anymore.”

Their relationship ended shortly after that, however, the news hadn’t gone public until later that year.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together for almost a decade before making the decision to split.

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