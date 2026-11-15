Tiffani Thiessen arrives at the 70th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, Ca. © O’Connor/AFF-USA.com.

Tiffani Thiessen has given fans a health update after years of suffering from a painful condition.

The Saved by the Bell star detailed her health issues on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of Tom Papa’s eponymous podcast.

“I have to get a hip replacement — I do,” the 52-year-old actor explained. “I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing, [and] I have a torn labrum, that’s one issue I have. Then, I found out, going to my second opinion, … I have hip dysplasia.”

“So, when I was very flexible as a young child has now caused my issue now,” she stated. Hip dysplasia occurs when the “bones in your hip joint don’t fit together correctly,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is trying to find the positives of hip replacement surgery, noting that she’s heard hip replacements “aren’t as bad” as knee and shoulder replacement operations.

The actor admitted her pain stopped her from carrying out everyday tasks with her friends and family. For example, she told the podcast she could no longer play a friendly game of pickleball.

“We play [as a family],” the actress, who shares two kids with husband Brady Smith, explained. “My doctor didn’t say it was pickleball, but it probably is not help[ful]. I have not been able to play in the last couple weeks ’cause my hip’s been so bad.”

The White Collar star added that her son has gotten “pretty good” at pickleball, and is “starting to beat” her at the game. “But I do have a bad hip,” she joked. “I mean, give me a break.”

And as the actress gets older, she’s changed her approach to wellness. “I was doing things like hiking outside or playing pickleball with friends because it really has a lot to do with your mental health too,” Tiffani Thiessen told People back in February 2025. “That’s where I’ve changed a lot as I’ve gotten older. You get the benefits where you, of course, look better too, but I think when you start with the mental, it actually makes it a little easier.”

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