Photo credit: MEGA

One of Russell Brand‘s accusers is speaking out publicly for the first time after nearly two decades of anonymity, sharing disturbing details and allegations about her alleged relationship with the comedian.

According to US Magazine, Mia Latter, now 37 years old, previously identified as “Alice” in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times. In a new interview published on November 14, Latter waived her right to anonymity and detailed her allegations against Brand, who was 30 when they first met.

According to Latter, she and Brand met in London’s Leicester Square when she was returning from a shopping trip at 16 years old. She alleged that he approached her, took down her phone number, and later invited her out to dinner despite knowing her age.

Latter claimed that the relationship lasted around three months and became increasingly troubling. She also alleged that Brand kept encouraging her to keep their relationship secret from her school friends.

In her interview with The Times, Latter described an alleged sexual assault in which she says Brand forced her against a headboard and orally raped her. Her allegations were previously reported to police, but her case was not included in the criminal trial that led to Brand’s recent convictions.

Latter had ultimately decided against pursuing criminal charges further so she could instead focus on raising awareness and campaigning for changes to the law.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Latter’s separate allegation remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, according to ITV News. Brand has denied sexual wrongdoing.

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