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Jon Gosselin has shared new details about an alleged offer he and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, received to keep their marriage alive and thriving for TLC.

According to Radar Online, during a November 3 appearance on the Legally Goff podcast, Jon Gosselin shared that a meeting with Dr. Phil, his wife, Robin McGraw, and Kate Gosselin took place in an attempt to help save their marriage. The conversation quickly got off track, and they began discussing the future of their TLC reality show series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon claimed that he was told the network might be willing to pay the former couple to remain married on TV, even if they wanted to pursue relationships with other people privately.

“They’re like, ‘Well, maybe the network wants, the network wants you to still stay married on TV, but you can do whatever you want on the side,'” Jon states.

This suggestion reportedly left Jon confused, particularly because he and Kate were living in rural Pennsylvania, where he thought such an arrangement wouldn’t go over very well.

“I don’t live in California. I don’t think you’ve checked. I live in rural, conservative Pennsylvania,” he said, adding that the idea was unlikely to work in their community.

Jon went on to mention the amount he claimed was discussed during the meeting with Dr. Phil. “It was $2 million…a million apiece,” he said, describing the alleged offer as money for him and Kate to stay married for the TLC series.

Jon claimed he ended up rejecting the proposal, questioning how the network could even make such an offer while apparently leaving the financial details uncertain. He went on to mention that he initially agreed to attend the meeting because he did not want to get divorced, particularly because of the eight children he and Kate currently had.

“I didn’t really want to be divorced,” he told podcast host Brooke Goff.

According to Jon, he traveled to Los Angeles with his own therapist for the meeting, which took place at CBS Studios. He recalled entering a conference room and finding Kate, Robin and Dr. Phil waiting.

However, a representative for Dr. Phil denied the allegations, calling them false. The representative told Us Weekly that neither Dr. Phil nor anyone associated with his program had any financial interest in Jon & Kate Plus 8, which was independently produced by another network.

The statement also denied that Dr. Phil or anyone associated with his show had facilitated, encouraged, or participated in any alleged payments to the Gosselins.

Jon addressed the denial during his podcast appearance, arguing that other people were present during the alleged meeting and could corroborate his account.

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