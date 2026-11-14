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Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela have called it quits after one year of dating.

The “Cake By The Ocean” singer is back on the market after parting ways from the model.

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” a source told US Weekly. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

“They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. But right now, they just have different lifestyles,” the source added.

Jonas reportedly has “a lot on his plate” as he balances being a dad with the ongoing Burning Up Tour All Over Again, which is scheduled to wrap up in New Jersey on December 22.

Jeffrey Mayer / JTMPhotos, Int’l. / MEGA

“That can be a lot for someone to take on,” the source mentioned.

Jonas and Gabriela first started getting to know each other in summer 2025. Romance rumors began a few months later after they were spotted on multiple coffee outings in Los Angeles. The couple was also photographed traveling together to destinations like Miami, New York City and Italy.

The singer seemingly confirmed the rumors the following January, when he posted a drooling emoji on the model’s Instagram.

Jonas hard launched their relationship in April, when he shared an Instagram spread from their Puerto Rico getaway. Amongst the carousel was one photo that showed the pair in a photo booth, with Gabriela leaning her head against Jonas’ shoulder as he gazed downward.

In a vlog documenting the journey, the singer made several playful remarks about the model, describing her as “caliente” and revealing that she’s been helping him learn Spanish.

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