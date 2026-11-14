2024 Reality TV Stars of The Year Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner is now asking a judge to order her estranged husband, Sarper Güven, to pay her more than $6,000 per month in spousal support as their divorce proceedings are still underway.

According to TMZ, Garner is requesting $6,189 in support per month, along with an additional $35,000 to cover her legal fees and costs.

Garner claims that she made significant financial sacrifices to support Güven’s career, including putting her own dreams of running an esthetician business on hold while traveling between Turkey and the US during their relationship.

The dispute comes just weeks after Garner filed to end their marriage, with the separation becoming increasingly public.

According to the court documents, Garner says that she was regularly traveling to Turkey every two months for two years before Güven got his U.S. visa. Each trip overseas allegedly lasted around three weeks, during which she says she was forced to close her business studio.

Garner also claims that the repeated interruptions affected her ability to earn money and damaged her business. She pointed to their joint federal tax return to demonstrate the financial differences between their businesses.

According to the numbers cited in her filing, Güven’s comedy business generated more than $280,000 in gross revenue and $180,000 in net profit. Garner’s business, however, recorded a net loss of $51,000. This is what prompted her to ask for $6,189 per month in support and to require that the $35,000 toward legal expenses be paid by Güven.

These requests have not yet been reported as approved or denied by a judge.

Read More From InTouch Weekly