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Kris Jenner is not happy with the way that Kim Kardashian has portrayed their family’s history in her new biography

According to People, during the November 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kris confronted her daughter Kim over a passage she read in Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future that suggested Kim might have experienced trauma despite previously describing her upbringing as amazing.

The exchange between the mother and daughter became heated quickly, with Kris insisting that the author had zero right to question Kim’s recollection of her childhood. “Why do we need somebody else criticizing, you know, making a commentary on whether or not you had childhood trauma?” Kris asked during the conversation.

Kris ended up demanding that Kim ask the author to remove the discussion entirely from the book, calling the suggestion made “deeply offensive.”

The 71-year-old ultimately demanded that Kim ask the author to remove the discussion from the book, calling the suggestion deeply offensive.

The controversy is centered upon the journalist Jonathan Van Meter‘s authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, which was released to the public on October 13. Van Meter spent six years researching Kim’s life and interviewing those closest to the reality star.

While discussing the book with her mother, Kim explained that she’d been interested in the author’s interpretation of her upbringing. According to Kim, the writer questioned her assertion that she had an amazing childhood, suggesting she may not be able to even recognize her own trauma.

“He says, kind of in quotes, ‘LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right, she just doesn’t see it,'” Kim said.

The author apparently suggested that Kim might prefer to remember her entire childhood in a positive light merely as a coping mechanism. Kim says that she did find the entire interpretation interesting, but stated that she genuinely does not believe she experienced childhood trauma.

Khloè also questioned the statements made by Van Meter, asking why he couldn’t just accept her sister’s account of her personal experiences. Kris, however, was much less diplomatic.

“You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted,” she told Kim, then adding, “You can tell him, for me, that he can [explicit] off. That is very offensive to me.”

Kris went on to defend her parenting, insisting she worked hard to ensure her children had happy childhoods. “My legacy is my children, so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is,” she stated. “My truth is: I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R’ Us closed.”

Everything started to change once Kourtney decided to give her opinion on the subject, though. “I was left in a crib probably for days at a time to cry myself to sleep,” Kourtney says.

Kris instantly pushed back against that statement, explaining that her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., had discouraged her from picking up their crying daughter at the time.

Despite their disagreement on the show, Kim did promise to make her Kris’ objections clear to the author.

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