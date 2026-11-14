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Dancing With the Stars star Gleb Savchenko is finally addressing the backlash surrounding his comments about fellow pro dancer Alan Bersten.

The DWTS dancer recently opened up about where he stands with Bersten after very publicly criticizing his abilities and questioning why he was even selected to replace Val Chmerkovskiy during season 35.

Talking to Us Weekly at Press Pass LA’s 15th Anniversary Event in West Hollywood, Savchenko stated that there was no personal animosity held between him and Bersten.

“I mean, look, I love Alan. I think he’s a great guy, and there’s nothing personal at all,” he claimed.

Savchenko went on to compare other pro dancers to stars, suggesting some shine brighter naturally than others. “In my opinion, every single professional dancer on the show is a star on its own,” he explained. “When you look up in the sky, there’s some stars that shine brighter, and some of them are not.”

Despite the recent controversy, Savchenko made it quite clear he still won’t change his opinion on Bersten’s dancing. “I stand by my opinion, and I don’t really care what other people say. And I love the guy,” he added, reiterating that his comments were not intended as some form of personal attack.

This entire debacle started in October after Bersten was announced as Chmerkovskiy’s temporary replacement for Dedication Night. Chmerkovskiy had been suspended for one week after a controversial social media comment directed at DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The incident occurred after Carrie Ann Inaba criticised a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr. during their October 13 performance. After the suspension was placed, it was revealed that Bersten would step in as a partner to Jenna Dewan.

Almost immediately, Savchenko questioned the decision during a livestream on TikTok. “Alan, I think he’s Alan. I mean, he’s just not up to the level of dancing, like, period,” he said at the time, criticizing Bersten’s technique and quality as a dancer.

“He’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV, but if we talk about art? Like, creating art? He’s like, eh.”

During Savchenko’s latest interview, he explained that his frustration really stemmed from how Chmerkovskiy was treated by the show. The pro dancer said he felt hurt watching his friend get suspended and suggested that the producers of the show may have been trying to make an example of him.

“I was kind of hurt for Val at some point because he’s a friend of mine,” Savchenko said. He went on to question the decision to even punish Chmerkovskiy in the first place, noting that he viewed the situation as a TV controversy taken too seriously.

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