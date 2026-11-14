ABC News; MEGA

Collin Gosselin has a message for his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, after her latest comments about their current family feud.

Gosselin, who recently released his bombshell memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, is publicly speaking out after Kate seemingly replied to his allegations through social media comments.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Collin claims that he wants his mother to quit the indirect remarks about his books and address him and his allegations directly.

“One thing that I really would hope for my mother to do is to take accountability,” he says. “If you stand behind what you say, you can make it a statement, but you’re just going on your TikTok comments. It’s very passive, and it looks strange.”

Collin also stated that he believes admitting when you make mistakes is a sign of strength, not a sign of weakness. “Accountability is overall a great thing,” he said. “When you’re wrong, admitting you’re wrong, it’s OK. It doesn’t make you weak. It makes you the bigger person to say, ‘I was wrong.'”

These developments come after his mother, Kate, allegedly addressed criticism surrounding her son’s memoir through TikTok comments. Although the former John and Kate Plus 8 star has not released an official statement discussing the allegations in Collin’s book, she did reply to comments from several followers who have defended her against his claims.

In October, one follower accused Collin of spreading misinformation in his memoir. Kate replied, “I know logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here.”

Responding to another comment from a supporter, Kate wrote, “I know who I am and my kids know who I truly am and to me, that’s all that matters.”

The slew of comments came after Collin detailed what he claims were years of physical and emotional abuse during his childhood. He alleged that Kate isolated him from his siblings, kept him in a basement bedroom, and physically restrained him with zip ties at one point.

Collin described being sent to a mental health facility as a child, where he claims he spent nearly two years of his young life.

Kate has previously defended her decision to place Collin in the mental health facility, as in 2023 she made a statement that he had received several psychiatric diagnoses and had undergone years of outpatient treatment. Kate says that the decision to send him off was made for the safety of Collin, his siblings, and herself.

Also written in the memoir, Collin recalled seeing his siblings during court-mandated visits shortly before his 15th birthday. According to Collin, he has not seen most of them since that day, and he is now 22 years old.

Collin does want to reconnect with his estranged family someday. For now, Collin appears to focus on moving on with his life while continuing to speak publicly about his experiences and abuse as a child.

Read More From InTouch Weekly