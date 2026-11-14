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Dakota Mortensen is officially taking his fight with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives producers to court.

The former boyfriend of Taylor Frankie Paul has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hulu and the production companies behind the reality series, alleging that they deliberately created false storylines that have since damaged his reputation.

According to TMZ, the court documents state that Dakota Mortensen is seeking more than $300,000 in damages from Hulu and both Jenkins and Ludwig Productions. In the lawsuit, Dakota claims that the producers went beyond just giving him an unfavorable edit, alleging that they staged events and removed footage that contradicted the show’s portrayal of him.

Mortensen states that the series presented him as some abusive ex-boyfriend who obsessed over Taylor, cheated on her, and retaliated against her by contacting Child Protective Services (CPS).

Mortensen denies these allegations and claims producers continued to air these storylines even after he and others allegedly informed them that these claims were false.

One of the most explosive allegations in Mortensen’s lawsuit involves footage he claims was filmed during production but never actually aired. Dakota alleged that cameras captured Taylor hitting him with a pizza box, but producers purposely left the footage out of the final episodes.

Mortensen says that the decision helped create what he says is a misleading portrayal of their relationship, making it seem as if he was the aggressor and not Taylor.

Dakota also disputes Taylor’s claims that he called CPS about her. He insists that he never made that call and alleges that the show presented the situation as an act of retaliation against his former partner.

The lawsuit in question further takes issue with how their relationship was portrayed during the third, fourth, and fifth seasons.

The filings allege that producers purposely constructed false narratives and stories to make Mortensen look like both an abusive partner and a serial cheater.

Taylor has not yet publicly responded to Dakota’s new lawsuit in the initial reports.

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