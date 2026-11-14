Jen Affleck and Zack Affleck. Photo Credit: Instagram/Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck has revealed another devastating detail about her marriage breakdown with Zac Affleck.

During the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, the reality star opened up about the moment she realized more than $100,000 was missing from their joint bank account. Jen made the revelation while talking with costar Bobbi Althoff, saying she made the discovery as she was already questioning whether to end their 7-year marriage.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jen explained the situation began when someone showed up at Zac’s parents’ house trying to serve him legal papers related to their old rental property in Arizona. Allegedly, Zac brushed off the situation as an unpaid expense from their previous home, and Jen said the incident made her question his honesty when it came to the finances.

“I noticed he was acting really weird, like he wasn’t being honest,” she said, before revealing that she decided to check their bank account. “The money’s gone. And there was, like, over $100,000 in there,” Jen told Althoff.

Jen went on to say that this was not the first time she dealt with financial issues involving Zac. She said that Zac previously lost money through online poker, sports betting, and cryptocurrency investments. Jen also claimed that the couple had already discussed his behavior with their finances and established new boundaries after the previous incidents.

However, Jen alleged that Zac once again began investing their money without informing her, this time putting a massive amount into Bitcoin (BTC). “He invested a bunch of money in Bitcoin without telling me and lost it,” she explained.

Jen says that Zac eventually came clean about what happened when she confronted him about the missing money. “He just admitted it. He’s like, ‘I [explicit] up. And you wanted to separate, so I didn’t tell you this because I knew if you found out you would divorce me,'” she said.

The missing money once again appeared to be Jen’s breaking point, who was already considering divorce. “I said I’m divorcing you. I want a divorce. I don’t want a separation. I want to move forward this week. I’m filing this week,” she told Althoff through tears.

This split couldn’t have come at a more stressful time for Jen. She admitted that it was a struggle to choose whether to walk away from her marriage or to work things out. Jen admits she constantly tried to defend Zac and give him opportunities to fix things, but she said she could no longer ignore what was transpiring in front of her eyes.

“There are feelings of betrayal, regret, disappointment, hopelessness,” Jen explained. “It’s sad that I’ve had to go through as much pain as I’ve gone through to make this decision.”

Jen officially filed for divorce on November 3, all while expecting the couple’s fourth child.

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