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Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss may have buried the hatchet, but their rekindled friendship promises to create some awkward dynamics within the singer’s infamous squad, a source tells In Touch.

“They are both saying that they never had any drama, that they just started to do their own thing and people tried to make a big deal out of nothing, but no one is buying that,” the source says of Swift, 36, and Kloss’ rumored rift. “Clearly there was drama.”

In 2023, Kloss, 34, was spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of a reconciliation that were seemingly confirmed when the supermodel attended the pop star’s Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this year.

“Taylor’s friends all took her side and froze Karlie out when it all went down, so the fact that she’s now back and they are pretending like nothing happened is just incredibly awkward for everyone,” admits the source. “No one is going to tell Taylor what to do, obviously it’s her choice who she wants to be friends with, but it’s safe to say no one saw this coming.”

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On Sunday, November 8, Kloss even joined Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, cheering on Kelce, 37, and his teammates against the New York Jets from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s not just that [Taylor’s friends are] all now having to act like this is just totally normal, there’s also a lot of jealousy,” the source reveals. “Everyone wants to be Taylor’s favorite and it does seem like Karlie is now in that position, which is pretty hard for the girls who have been there through thick and thin to accept.”

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