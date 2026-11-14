Shane Gillis at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Madden’ held at The Culver Theater on November 4, 2026 in Culver City, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Comedian Shane Gillis has addressed the backlash to his Saturday Night Live monologue on the Nov. 13 episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The 38-year-old addressed the controversy over his line, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like [expletive] now?” which he said during his monologue on the long-running sketch comedy show.

“Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it],” he told the podcaster, seemingly not apologizing for his comments.

“Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now,” he added.

One of Rogan’s co-hosts pointed out that Gillies had performed the same joke at New York City’s Comedy Cellar the week before his SNL appearance. “Not to defend SNL, they don’t approve it. I mean, they could shut it down,” Gillies confirmed.

“They could, but you don’t write your set and give it to them,” the Tires star explained. “Unless you’re not a comedian. I’m sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them.”

“The funniest part was, I was going in going— they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue?’ And I was like, ‘It’s not great, but I don’t say anything bad,’ ” he continued. “The whole time, I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy.”

The comedian and actor believed the online backlash “obviously had a lot to do with the climate” and confirmed he doesn’t have an issue with the way women dress for the gym, “for the record, [I] don’t have a problem with it.”

His response earned backlash from several high-profile names, including former SNL host Dan Levy, who called his comments misogynistic. “By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples in the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off,” the Schitt’s Creek star added.

British comedian Jimmy Carr defended the funny man, as reported in the New York Post, arguing “intent is much more important than content” and saying that Gillis had been “trying to make people laugh.”

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