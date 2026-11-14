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It’s been almost 20 years since sparks flew between Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox on the 2007 set of Transformers, but a source tells In Touch that the embattled actor wishes that he could go back and do things all over again.

“They were basically inseparable before Shia’s ego got the best of him and the whole relationship just slipped through his fingers,” the source says of their “incredibly intense” romance, which took place when Fox, 40, was briefly separated from then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

She and LaBeouf, also 40, “both moved on and they never made another movie together, but they did manage to build a real connection for a while there and it was based on a lot more than just physical attraction,” notes the source. “Now is really the first time that both of them have been single.”

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LaBeouf’s estranged wife, Mia Goth, filed for divorce in October, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter Isabel amid his well-documented struggles.

Meanwhile, Fox finally called it quits with former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she shares 19-month-old daughter Saga, in 2025.

The actress also has three sons – Noah, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 10 — with Green, 53, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2021.

“Fans would go nuts if they could rekindle what they once had,” shares the source. “Shia was the reason they broke up [so] the ball is in his court to see if he and Megan could reunite. She would never initiate this on her own.”

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