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Kris Jenner wants to get to know Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend Jacob Elordi better, but if she doesn’t stop trying to rope him into appearing on The Kardashians, it’s hard to imagine that happening, a source tells In Touch.

“Kris just can’t seem to help herself,” admits the source. “No matter how many times Kendall tells her that Jacob wants nothing to do with being on the show or being a part of the family brand, she keeps pushing.”

The 71-year-old momager is “the same way” with Kylie Jenner and her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, the source notes.

“She’s constantly trying to convince them it would be a smart move to capitalize on their relationship by filming at least a few scenes for the show,” says the source. “She’s had no luck convincing Timothée, but she’s not giving up and she’s just as pushy with Jacob.”

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Fortunately, the Wuthering Heights star, 29, is “very polite,” says the source.

“He’s not going to be rude to his girlfriend’s mother, but it’s pretty obvious he’s annoyed,” the source reveals. “Anyone that knows him will tell you he does not take well to being bossed around.”

Neither does Kendall, 31.

As In Touch previously reported, the supermodel threatened to walk away from the family’s show if Kris or anyone else mentions or even alludes to Elordi’s name.

“Jacob’s a movie star, not a reality star, so it’s actually kind of offensive that Kris thinks she can use him to promote her show,” adds the source.

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