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Mark Ballas is really hoping his wife, musician BC Jean, can one day join him on Dancing with the Stars.

As the pro dancer approaches his 20th year on the reality competition, he is looking back on his time on the show and setting goals for what he hopes to accomplish in the future. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ballas revealed his choice for his next celebrity partner would have to be who he returns home to every night.

“I’d love to do it with her. That’d be so fun,” Ballas said.

“Maybe the record blows up enough at some point,” he added, referencing the couple’s band Alexander Jean. “We could do that together. That would be a riot. That would be that fun.”

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Ballas made his debut on Dancing with the Stars in 2007, starring on Season 5 with The Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan. Since then, he has earned the Mirrorball trophy three times. He last won the competition in 2022 when he was partnered with Charli D’Amelio for Season 31. Ballas is still in the running for the next Mirrorball trophy as he heads into the semifinals with Maura Higgins.

Although the dancer has ideas for his future on the dance floor, he currently can’t imagine what his life will look like off of it. When asked if he would consider judging the show, he said, “I’d have to see. I’m a very take it day-by-day person.

“Honestly, I don’t think ahead like that,” he admitted. “I’d have to see if it came along. I enjoyed guest judging. The Next Pro was really fun. I think I’ve done the show for long enough that I could give good feedback and advice for contestants. But, again, that’s totally out of my hands.”

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