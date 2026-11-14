Photo by John Shearer/WireImage; Knopf

Audible has named Ari Emanuel’s no-holds-barred memoir Roll the Calls as one of the Best Listens of 2026 in Celebrity Memoirs.

Released in September, Roll the Calls takes a deep dive into the 65-year-old’s legendary career in Hollywood, which kicked off when Emanuel — who was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child — scored a highly coveted job in the mailroom at CAA, where he rose through the ranks to become an in-demand super-agent.

The Chicago native — who has represented everyone fromSeinfeld creator Larry David to Martin Scorsese to Billie Eilish — ultimately founded Endeavor Talent Agency before being tapped as the CEO of WME Group and executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, which owns the UFC and WWE.

Throughout his time in Hollywood, Emanuel has had an impact in front of the camera as much as he had behind it: Mark Wahlberg famously used the businessman as inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold in Entourage, while Bob Odenkirk channeled him for his role as Stevie Grant in The Larry Sanders Show.

Knopf

The book’s rollout proved to be star-studded as well: Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed love for Roll the Calls on social media, while Rachel Maddow and Kara Swisher joined Emanuel on the book tour.

As In Touch previously reported, Odenkirk, 64, narrated the audiobook, with the Better Call Saul alum telling People in August that he and Emanuel “got choked up” in the studio, explaining, “We’ve known each other forever.”

Sylvester Stallone’s The Steps, Sophia Bush’s And I Will Tell You Mine and Charles Spencer’s Swan Song also made Audible’s list.

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