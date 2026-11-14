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Kylie Jenner has earned herself quite the reputation.

A new report from Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack on Friday, November 13, claims that the reality star, 29, is being labeled the industry’s latest mean girl, with sources close to the situation saying she treats ordinary people like second-class citizens.

“Kylie thinks the world revolves around her. If you don’t have her money, fame or status, she can make you feel like you’re absolutely nobody. People are expected to bow down and stay out of her way,” the insider told Naughty But Nice.

According to the insider, the makeup mogul has mocked people for being poor, and even instructed her former household staff against eye contact, telling them not to smile at her or make themselves visible unless necessary.

Restaurant workers have also reportedly been subjected to Jenner’s meanness, according to another source, calling the billionaire “dismissive” and “downright unpleasant.”

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

“Nobody wants to cross Kylie. People are scared of losing access, losing their jobs or being frozen out. So they smile, say yes and put up with behavior they would never tolerate from anyone else,” the source told Shuter, 53.

Another source, meanwhile, says that while Kylie “has all the money in the world,” it “cannot” buy her “class.”

“The way you treat people who work for you tells everyone exactly who you are,” the source added.

Shuter’s report comes just days after Jenner was served a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper who claims she experienced multiple disturbing incidents while working at the Kylie Cosmetics founders’ multi-million-dollar California mansions.

In Touch obtained the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 5, in which housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya is seeking damages over alleged workplace issues, including disability discrimination, failure to provide reasonable accommodation, retaliation for reporting unsafe working conditions, false imprisonment and failure to pay minimum wages and overtime, among other claims.

instagram.com/kyliejenner

According to the suit, Amaya claims she was wrongfully fired in February 2026 after questioning why she wasn’t reimbursed for work-related travel expenses. Per Page Six, Amaya’s lawsuit marks the fourth filed by a former household employee of the Kylie Cosmetics founder in the last seven months.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s legal representative, Michael Rhodes, pushed back against the allegations in a statement.



“These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie’s former household staff. It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday,” Rhodes told Page Six. “We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.”

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