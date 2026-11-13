Shawn Mendes fans are split after the singer shared a pro-Palestine post to social media.

“There is a genocide happening before our eyes,” Mendes, 28, wrote in a pointed Instagram post on Thursday, November 12. “The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help.”

Mendes explained that he has been educating himself on how he can help make a difference.

“My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this,” he continued. “I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help. These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It’s our turn to do the same now.”

The comments section was flooded with vocal opinions from both sides, including cchildren’s YouTube star Ms. Rachel, who wrote, “Thank-you! You’re on the right side of history.”

“And this is how you use your platform to better humanity,” another follower commented.

“Damn Shawn didn’t know you had game like that brb downloading all your songs,” a third wrote.

Others accused the “Treat You Better” artist of “trying to revive his career.”

“Washed singer virtue signals in a low-effort attempt to revive his career,” another wrote.

Mega

Still others begged the singer to “stay out of politics.”

Mendes’ statement comes two months after Macklemore was kicked off Ed Sheeran‘s tour for taking a pro-Palestine stance on stage. Sheeran was pressured by stadium owners led by Robert Kraft to drop the “Thrift Shop” artist. After siding with the owners and firing Macklemore, Sheeran’s other openers and his backup band quit the rest of the tour.

“Let’s normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression,” Mendes added, encouraging fans to donate, educate, encourage, challenge and vote. “With so much love, I believe in us.”

Read More From InTouch Weekly