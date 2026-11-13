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Taylor Frankie Paul poked fun at The Bachelor after the show officially announced it has moved on from her season’s cancellation.

The hit ABC franchise has chosen Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman as their next leading man. A week after the show announced the news of its 30th season set to air in March 2027, the reality star took to Instagram with hopes to be considered as a contestant.

Alongside a caption that read, “abc going through the submissions for the bachelor,” she posted a clip of Parks and Recreation‘s Ron Swanson typing on a computer and looking at her “application” with details like her height and headshot attached.

To answer the application’s question, “What do you think would make you stand out amongst the other ladies,” Paul wrote, “Ahh I was the first bachelorette in history to be put on hold.”

The clip proceeded to show Swanson furrowing his eyebrows before he proceeded to throw the computer in the garbage.

Sam Hartman / Instagram

She lastly wrote, “I chose to have the audacity.”

Amongst the comments, she said “that was my application in the video no joke” once a fan begged her to be on his season.

Paul was set to lead Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Just three days before the scheduled premiere in March, the season was canceled after TMZ released a video of Paul brutally attacking her ex Dakota Mortensen.

Within the video from 2023, the reality star was seen striking Mortensen on multiple occasions, even throwing a chair at him at one point. The chair had struck her daughter Indy, causing the then 6-year-old to cry.

After the incident, Taylor was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Underneath her new Instagram post, a fan asked her if there was hope for her season of The Bachelorette to be released. She responded, “I don’t think so anymore. I remain hopeful though.”

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