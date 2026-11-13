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Avril Lavigne did not bag herself a Sk8r Boi after all.

On Friday, November 13, the “Complicated” singer, 42, announced the surprise birth of her first child, a baby girl, with a mystery partner. While she has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father, Lavigne has reportedly been in a relationship with the man for more than two years.

According to TMZ, Lavigne’s partner is not famous and prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The update was shared just hours after she announced the birth of her daughter.

“Our Mini [expletive] Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷,” she captioned a series of photos. Her caption was seemingly a play on the lyrics from her 2007 hit, “Girlfriend.”

The Canadian singer shared a black-and-white photo of her baby’s hand gripping her index finger as her partner held the little one’s wrist. The second photo showed the baby being cradled by her mother while wearing an adorable leopard print outfit and matching bow.

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Lavigne also included a slide that paid homage to her hit songs, showing three pairs of checkered Vans — his, hers, and the baby’s — resting on a skateboard.

Lavigne’s shocking announcement was her first post in 13 months as she largely took a step back following her split from Tyga in 2023.

In addition to the rapper, Lavigne has been romantically linked to stars like Brody Jenner and Mod Sun. She was also previously married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009 and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

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