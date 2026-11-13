Disney / Andrew Eccles

Jenna Dewan didn’t hold back when a Dancing with the Stars viewer criticized her after her shocking elimination.

On Tuesday’s Grammy Night episode, the Step Up actress and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were voted off of the reality competition. Shortly after the episode aired, a critic claimed she was eliminated because she is a “know-it-all.”

After the video went viral, Dewan responded. In a video obtained by E! News, the actress replied, “If I knew it all, I probably would’ve known I was going home.”

Despite her social media comments, Dewan is grateful for her experience on the show. After learning of her elimination on Tuesday, she said, “Dancing again, getting to share my joy with my family, who’s over here every single night — thank you, my baby — I had a great time. And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love.”

Christopher Willard / Disney

The actress made it quite far into the competition with only a week away from semifinals.

She scored high throughout the season, even despite an unexpected partner change during Dedication Night.

Chmerkovskiy was missing in action during Week 6 after he was suspended from competing due to his social media behavior the week prior. After Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out an illegal lift in Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson‘s Samba dance during Super Bowl Night, the dancer escalated the matter by defending his wife in a since-deleted TikTok post.

After being hit with immense backlash for his response, the pro dancer was benched for a week. Alan Bersten was then assigned to step in as Dewan’s partner for Dedication Night. Nevertheless, the actress didn’t let the controversy affect her performance, gaining her first 10 for their Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody.”

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