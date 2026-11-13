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Reba McEntire paid a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Rex Linn for his 70th birthday.

On Thursday, November 13, the “I’m a Survivor” singer took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the two enjoying a cup of coffee together. Alongside the picture, she commemorated his milestone birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the love of my life! Here’s to many more birthday coffee camps together!

“You’ll always be my Sugar Tot,” she added.

McEntire also attached another photo of the couple smiling in the middle of a pumpkin patch.

The pair first met decades ago on the 1991 set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. However, their connection hadn’t turned romantic until they reconnected on the set of Young Sheldon in 2020.

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They began dating in January 2020. During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McEntire recalled, “It was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine.”

The actor proposed to McEntire during a walk on their ranch on Christmas Eve of 2024. The lovebirds confirmed their engagement the following September while making a joint red carpet appearance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

It’s been almost two years since Linn got down on one knee but they are in no rush to walk the aisle.

“We’re totally enjoying being engaged,” McEntire previously told People. “Have no idea when we’re going to set a date. Work comes first, so we’ll see.”

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