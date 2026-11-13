Instagram: kbstafford89

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has no time for her haters.

The 37-year-old former podcast host was met with some criticism about her appearance from at least one troll after she shared a Thursday, November 12 Instagram video highlighting her game day skincare routine.

“No filter, no makeup, just completely tired mom skin and tired mom eyes,” she began her video, showing off her bare face while also explaining that she’s the mother of “four lovely daughters” who often finds herself on the jumbotron at her husband’s sporting events.

Kelly and Matthew, 38, share 9-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, 8-year-old Hunter, and 6-year-old Tyler.

While the majority of her followers appreciated the beauty tips, a man named Dave also popped up in her comments to write, “Get a facelift … You have money.”

Sharing the comment to her Instagram Story, Kelly responded by writing, “David, my guy… I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter.”

Instagram: kbstafford89

Her fans, meanwhile, showed support on the initial post.

“Do NOT get a facelift! Your heart and your kindness shines beautifully!” wrote one follower, while another added, “You look so beautiful 😍 🔥you don’t need a facelift! tell ole homeboy he he needs his eyes checked and keep scrolling!!!! So amazing you called him OUT🤣😂🤣.”

“I’d be mortified if I was his daughter … He’s 1000% cringy commenting here. 😂” read another comment.

As In Touch previously reported, Kelly opened up about the beauty standards in the City of Angels and how they can be challenging to navigate while raising daughters.

“I, as a 37-year-old woman, feel pressure to look a certain way here. It’s normal for everyone to do things and whatnot. I feel that pressure,” Kelly told Us Weekly in October.

“I can only imagine being my daughters growing up here,” she continued. “I would hope that they see it as, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s just what people do here, but we’re good.’ But I think it will be hard.”

Kelly has also previously detailed the various cosmetic procedures she has had done, admitting that she has undergone a “mommy makeover.”

“I had my [chest] redone, and you also did the tummy tuck,” she revealed during a May 2025 episode of The Morning After with Kelly Stafford podcast, while speaking with her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher. “And you put back together my [expletive].”

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