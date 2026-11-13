Facebook: Christian Cousins

Additional details have come to light in the death of Kindergarten Cop star Christian Cousins.

The former child star was reportedly found dead after officers with the Irvine Police Department in California responded to a welfare check at his home around noon on October 20, according to TMZ.

His family had reportedly been unable to reach him. Authorities told the outlet that there was nothing suspicious about the scene, though his official cause of death has not yet been released.

Cousins was just 43.

Universal Pictures

As In Touch previously reported, the former actor’s death was confirmed by his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, in an October 22 Instagram post that just started to get attention this week. According to Roser, Christian had been “very sick with liver disease” before his passing.

“RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins,” began the tribute. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away.”

“Christian and his twin brother, Joseph ‘Joey’ Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college,” he further explained. “Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian.”

Universal Pictures

Calling Christian someone who was “a character,” he remembered him as being “full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.”

“Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying,” his post concluded. “Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Christian and twin brother Joseph Cousins both played the role of Dominic in the 1990 Schwarzenegger comedy. The pair also appeared on 57 episodes of Knots Landing as Bobby Gibson Ewing from 1987 until 1992 and starred in Critters 3 opposite Leonardo DiCaprio; Christian’s final role was the 1995 movie Twin Sitters.

In 2020, the late star participated in a virtual reunion with the film’s cast for Yahoo! Entertainment. At the time, he revealed he was the vice president of retail development at the home furnishings supplier LumiSource.

Read More From InTouch Weekly