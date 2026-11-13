Alyssa Howell/Image of Sport/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Becca Hunt, an interior designer from Naples, Florida, caused quite a stir on social media after claiming that she previously dated BachelorSam Hartman.

“The most toxic relationship of my life is now The Bachelor,” she wrote over a photo of the pair, which she shared to TikTok on Friday, November 13.

After the clip — which was set to Che’s “wtf” — began to go viral, Hunt added, “Look y’all I am not going to say anything more [about] this. I just thought it was ironic because it’s a dating show.”

“Also: saying it was the most toxic relationship of my life is not putting all the blame on him. Just ironic he’s now on a dating show. Hope this helps!” she wrote in the comments.

Hunt made it clear that their relationship was “years and years ago,” but added that she interviewed to be a contestant on the upcoming season before knowing he was the lead.

Hartman — an NFL quarterback who is currently signed to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad — was announced as the next Bachelor during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday.

Sam Hartman/Instagram

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” the QB, 27, said. “I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl — 30 is going to be pretty tough.”

Hartman was a star quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where he played five seasons before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season. He signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in April 2024.

“I think competitiveness […] and we’re not talking about the starting tight end or a receiver,” he said of what he’s looking for in a partner. “I think competitiveness in somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that you haven’t texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something, and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them.”

Season 30 is set to premiere March 21, 2027.

Read More From InTouch Weekly