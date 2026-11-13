YouTube/Good Morning America

The grieving father of Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, the 20-year-old copilot who lost her life in a tragic Learjet crash near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1, is struggling to understand why the plane did not alter its route with turbulent weather ahead.

Allan Filgueiras, an experienced pilot himself, sat down with Good Morning America for a segment that aired Thursday, November 12, where he said he listened to her final transmissions repeatedly, calling the experience “extremely painful.” But he was also proud that she continued trying to prevent catastrophe until the final moments.

YouTube/Good Morning America

“It felt like she was alone, trying to recover an aircraft that … was unrecoverable,” Allan told ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally. Nathalia was flying alongside experienced pilotJeff Gregory, 55, who died along with Nathalia and all seven passengers on board.

Nathalia became the voice of the tragedy when recordings were released of her final communications with air traffic control about ice building on the plane and moderate turbulence until its sudden nosedive toward the ground just seconds later.

As the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues its investigation into the crash, per GMA, Allan has been trying to make sense of his daughter’s final moments, too. “I need some answers to try to find peace,” he said. “I want to hear what the NTSB has to say.”

When asked what he hopes to gain from the investigation, Allan said that while he knows he will never have Nathalia back, he wants to know why. “Why did they go where they went?” he asked. “Flying a jet, you have so many resources. You add 20 minutes, you add 30 minutes, and you go around the weather.”

“And she was so responsible. She was not a cowboy-style pilot,” he continued. “So why [didn’t they] go around? What made them go through the route that they went? I have a lot of questions.”

When asked if he thought the crash “was preventable,” he replied, “Of course. It’s always preventable.”

YouTube/Good Morning America

At a news conference last week, the NTSB said that the jet’s left elevator from its tail section was found in three pieces, with some of it nearly four miles from the crash site, per GMA. The Board has not determined if the elevator was lost prior to the crash, possibly leading to the crash, or if the plane separated as it crashed toward the ground.

Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their children — Emma, 2, and Charlie, 4 — as well as the children’s nanny, Anita Maria Apellido Cetina, were among the passengers who died in the crash. Another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, also perished.

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