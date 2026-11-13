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For Johnny Depp, family is everything.

The Ebenezer actor, 63, shared a rare comment on fatherhood while promoting the upcoming holiday film. Depp was asked to name a life-changing moment in his career during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Friday, November 13, which, for the longtime actor, was when he became a dad.

“There was a great veil lifted,” Depp, who shares daughter Lily-Rose, 27, and son Jack, 24, with ex Vanessa Paradis, said, “that I had no idea had existed when my first child was born. I literally felt like a veil had been lifted from my vision.”

“Suddenly, I understood exactly what everything had been for,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star continued. “I never knew the answer to those questions until that veil was lifted, and instantly I knew. This is why you’ve made every single move in your life. This is what it’s all about.”

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“Even if you’re not particularly, like, a self-obsessed person, it is the first real, selfless moment that one could have, when your child arrives, there’s nothing else in the world that exists,” Depp added.

And it’s that feeling of “purpose” that Depp said he’s continued to hang on to even as his children have settled into adulthood.

“You don’t want to let down your kids,” he stressed.

Depp most recently reflected on fatherhood in a 2025 interview with The Times of London, where he remarked on just how quickly Jack and Lily-Rose’s childhoods flew by.

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“Years get away from us, don’t they?” Depp said in the June 2025 conversation. “Oh man, my kids growing up in the south of France in their youth? I was Papa. I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa.”

He continued, “Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad. But Papa was awesome, and I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some [expletive]’s going to have to call me Papa!”

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