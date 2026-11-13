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Maura Higgins is refusing to back down from Dancing with the Stars, even after doctors reportedly urged her to leave the competition so her rib injury can heal.

The Traitors alum, 35, has been advised to exit the show to give her body time to recover, The U.S. Sun reported on Friday, November 13.

“Maura was told by the doctors that there’s nothing they can do and nothing that will get better or feel better until she’s done dancing,” an insider told the publication.

“She would have to drop out of the show to fix the problems in her ribs, which she refuses to do,” the insider continued. “She’s not quitting this far into it and made that clear.”

The insider added that Higgins plans to power through the discomfort for the next week or two and “deal with her body and health issues after.”

Instagram/Maura Higgins

The reality star has been open about how much pain she’s been in, and how the sudden injury cost her and dance partner Mark Ballas valuable rehearsal time.

“I ended up in the hospital; I couldn’t really breathe,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 10. “The swelling was so bad.”

Although X-rays showed no cracked or broken ribs, Higgins explained that “with any muscle damage or cartilage damage, it would feel the exact same,” which accounts for the severe pain. She also revealed that the only treatment is “to let it heal.”

Instagram/Maura Higgins

This isn’t the first time Higgins has faced a rough patch on the dance floor: As In Touch previously reported, she took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, to share that she’d been feeling sick and run down, calling it “one of the toughest” weeks she’s had so far.

Even so, she kept her spirits up, promising fans she’d “keep giving it everything” she has.

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