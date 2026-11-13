Leah Cohen/Instagram

Top Chef alum Leah Cohen is mourning the sudden loss of her husband, Ben Byruch, who died at 44.

Byruch died on Tuesday, November 10, according to a GoFundMe created to support Cohen and the couple’s two young sons, as well as cover memorial and funeral expenses, The U.S. Sun reported. A cause of death has not been made public.

Pig & Khao, the New York City restaurant the couple opened together in 2012, shared the devastating news on Instagram.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch – husband to our chef and owner Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to so many,” the post began. “Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart. His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

The restaurant added, “We ask for privacy for Leah and the family during this time. We will miss him more than words can say.”

Fellow chefs flooded the comments with condolences. “I am so sorry for this tremendous loss. Ben was such a bright and energetic spirited man and an incredible chef,” Alyse Whitney wrote, while Food Network host Aarti Sequeira added, “Leah… I am praying for you and your sweet boys. I’m so very sorry.”

Cohen and Byruch, who married in July 2016, appeared together on Bobby Flay‘s The Line just two months ago. Competing alongside chef Marisa Baptiste, the couple beat Flay’s team in a Southeast Asian cook-off and took home $25,000.

“He’s kind of my rock,” Cohen said of working with her husband on the show.

The Food Network appearance was Byruch’s first time on TV. Cohen, meanwhile, is a familiar face to fans. She finished sixth on season 5 of Top Chef: New York and has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games and Chopped.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $38,000 of its $50,000 goal.

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