Police in Boulder, Colorado, confirmed they are using newer technology to retest evidence in JonBenét Ramsey‘s murder.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn told reporters on Tuesday, November 10, that investigators were “retesting things that were tested 30 years ago with newer technology,” according to a report from TMZ published on Friday, November 13.

JonBenét, 6, was reported missing on December 26, 1996. She was found strangled to death in the basement of the family’s Boulder home later that day. Unidentified DNA found on her clothes and under her nails was later used to rule out several suspects, including members of the Ramsey family, but the case has never been solved.

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The child’s father, John Ramsey, has long fought to have the evidence tested by an outside lab.

“I truly believe DNA will give us an answer,” John, 82, tells In Touch’sDoug Montero. “We have the killer’s DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also spoke about the development, per TMZ.

“We’re not gonna do it recklessly, to use Chief Redfearn’s word. We’re also not gonna hesitate. We recognize the clock’s ticking,” Dougherty explained. “None of us are gonna be here forever. We wanna see this case solved for everyone involved and everyone impacted by it.”

In an earlier report from CBS Colorado, officials declined to say which DNA evidence they had.

Speaking to Colorado’s Fox31 on Tuesday, Redfearn said at least one sample contains DNA from more than one person, but the amount of DNA left can also limit what investigators can do. A test could use up a small sample, so police have been consulting different labs about what newer methods can reliably do before committing to further testing.

As In Touch previously reported, JonBenét’s brother Burke Ramsey, who was 9 when his sister died, had also called for more testing in a Daily Mail interview published on Thursday, November 11.

“Find the match,” he pleaded. “That will go a long way to bringing justice. It’s been 30 years and enough is enough.”

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