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For Vivienne Jolie, opening up about her battle with an eating disorder was something she felt compelled to do.

Just weeks after the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittrevealed she was hospitalized earlier this year, a source close to the situation is telling Page Six that Vivienne is “so glad” she shared her story.

“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” the source told Page Six in a November 13 report.

“It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it,” the source continued. “That’s what matters most to her.”

The admission came at Vivienne’s first solo art show in Los Angeles on November 3, titled “The Tulip Field” gallery exhibition, where, along with exhibiting her art, she shared a statement in which she opened up about her hospitalization.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder. At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone,” Vivienne’s statement read, per Page Six.

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“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” the statement continued.

“I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself,” Vivienne added, calling it the “worst and best time of my life.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, which obtained photos from the exhibit, Vivienne had more than a dozen framed hand-paintings on display at the art show, which she simply signed V. Marcheline — using her middle name over either parent’s surname.

In addition to the artwork, Vivienne featured journal entries she wrote while hospitalized, including one from April 2026 in which she wrote, “I want a hug so badly that my body just feels so tight.”

In another April entry, per ET, Vivienne wrote, “I feel so numb right now to everything, and if I eat, that numbness will stop, and that scares me more than anything.”

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In a May entry, Vivienne reflected on her time in the hospital, writing that she felt “so guilty” for being in treatment for so long. It’s unclear, however, how long exactly Vivienne was hospitalized for, or when she was released.

As In Touch previously reported, despite their estrangement, Brad, 62, was said to be “heartbroken” after learning about his daughter’s eating disorder and hospitalization.

“He just hopes and prays that she’s getting all the support she needs and that she’s thriving again,” a source told In Touch earlier this month. “That’s all he wants for his kids,”

Vivienne’s emotional exhibit came just one day after the budding theater professional legally changed her name on November 2 — from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie — making her the latest of her siblings to drop the Pitt moniker.

Her twin brother, Knox, also dropped The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth actor’s last name, omitting it from his high school graduation certificate in June 2026. The 18-year-old has yet to legally change his name, however.

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Vivienne’s 20-year-old sister, Shiloh, meanwhile, legally changed her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie in August 2024 shortly after she turned 18, with Maddox, 25, and Zahara, 21, legally dropping their father’s last name earlier this year. Pax, 22, is the only Jolie-Pitt kid who has not publicly dropped or omitted their father’s last name — for now.

While Brad has yet to publicly speak on the name change, a source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Angelina, 51, “is leaving the choice to change their last names entirely up to her children.”

“She is supportive of whatever they want to do but doesn’t want to influence them or draw any additional attention to the matter,” the source added. “She isn’t aware of any current plans for Knox or Pax to change their names but will support them either way.”

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