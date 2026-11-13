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The drama between actress Julia Ormond and Creative Artists Agency cofounder Michael Ovitz continues amid a new legal filing seeking a judge to hold Ovitz in contempt.

In a notice of cross-appeal dated Thursday, November 12, and obtained by In Touch, the Legends of the Fall actress — who previously filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming that the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her in 1995 — argued that a judge should “hold” Ovitz, 79, “in civil contempt.” (CAA was also named in her suit.)

As In Touch previously reported, Ovitz abruptly cut a deposition short when asked about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, Judge Adam Silvera refused to rule out further questions about the late financier, and Ovitz must appear for a continued deposition on or before December 18.

In the latest legal filing, Ormond said she is also seeking “the issuance of a warrant of arrest for non-party Michael Ovitz” as well as “supervision of the continued deposition of nonparty Michael Ovitz” and “sanctions against non-party Michael Ovitz, including attorneys’ fees and costs.”

The legal back-and-forth has been ongoing.

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Per Variety, Ovitz left CAA at the time of the alleged assault, but he’s being questioned about the company’s relationship with Weinstein, 74.

Ovitz became angry during his June 1 deposition when Ormond’s lawyers asked if he was friendly with Epstein, according to Variety, and he stormed out.

Judge Silvera ruled that Ovitz is “ordered to appear for the continuation of his deposition until completion,” according to court docs previously obtained by In Touch.

Ovitz — who felt the questions about Epstein were “purely to harass him,” per court papers — sought “a protective order precluding any further deposition…striking any and all mention of Jeffrey Epstein from the deposition transcript.” However, the protective order was denied.

Ovitz has pushed back on the judge’s order by filing an appeal calling the controversial deposition an “unreasonable annoyance.”

He also claimed he wasn’t properly served a summons and submitted his driver’s license to prove that he lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, and not in New York.

Variety previously reported that CAA said Ormond was aware of Weinstein’s history, and they denied allegations that they dissuaded Ormond from reporting the alleged incident.

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