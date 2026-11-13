Emily Simpson attending Andy’s Legends Ball Red Carpet at BravoCon held at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City, NY

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The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has emotionally revealed that her 11-year-old son Luke has been diagnosed with Tourette’s. Speaking on the RHOC reunion, she explained how the diagnosis has impacted her family life.

“I would say that [my husband] Shane and I are doing a better job at parenting Luke because we understand a lot more about his diagnosis, but he has Tourette’s now, so that’s been hard,” Emily shared during the Thursday, November 12, episode of the Bravo reality show, per US Weekly. “If you look at PANDAS and the symptoms, it’s OCD and anxiety and tics.”

Emily explained during the reunion episode of season 2o of RHOC that Luke’s tics are verbal, but “he can kind of control it when he’s at school.”

“It’s very hard to manage,” she admitted while trying to hold back tears. “I’m exhausted. I manage him from the moment he gets up to the moment he goes to bed.”

RHOC has long documented Emily’s struggles with her son’s health. In 2025, the reality star revealed her son had been diagnosed with avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and PANDAS, which is an autoimmune disorder associated with strep throat.

“Everything I had envisioned in my mind about what a family looks like and what we would do as a family, I’ve had to completely throw that out and just reimagine it, and that makes me sad a lot,” Emily candidly told Andy Cohen on the recent reunion episode.

The host of iHeartRadio’s Legally Brunette podcast added praise for her son: “Luke is a fantastic child. He is so smart.”

She opened up about the realities of her son’s health and her positive outlook going forward, telling Cohen, “I’ve had to leave a trip early because he wouldn’t eat anything and I got so scared. It’s just been really hard. But this new doctor gives me hope that we’re going to get some answers and have a path forward.”

Speaking to People in July, Simpson admitted that while it was stressful dealing with her son’s illness, she is happy she was open with her struggles. While social media was “cruel about me sharing about Luke,” she has found more positives than negatives.

“But when I went to BravoCon, every single person that came up to me said, ‘How is your son doing?’ They were very invested, and then they had a story to share about their own child, or a nephew, or a friend’s child. They wanted to talk and share and give me advice,” she shared with People. “That was my takeaway. I absolutely did the right thing by sharing about him.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is streaming on Peacock now.

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