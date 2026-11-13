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Fans of Life With Derek weren’t imagining the romantic tension between the show’s onscreen stepsiblings.

Michael Seater admitted that he and costar Ashley Leggat deliberately played up the chemistry between their characters because they knew viewers were rooting for a romance, during the Thursday, November 5, episode of the Back to the Best podcast.

Seater, 39, recalled how he and Leggat, 40, would sometimes get unusually close while filming scenes together, much to the confusion of the crew.

“We’d be like sitting on a couch, they’d be like, ‘Can you maybe separate yourselves a little on the couch?'” he recalled on the podcast.

The Canadian comedy, which aired on Disney Channelfrom 2005 to 2009, followed Derek and Casey, two teenagers who became stepsiblings when their parents married. The characters frequently argued, but apparently some viewers believed their constant bickering hid romantic feelings.

“Here’s the thing. We had an undeniable chemistry that the fans loved,” Seater said on the episode.

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The actor explained that he and Leggat became aware that viewers were discussing a possible romance on internet forums, even though the show’s producers weren’t following those conversations.

“We knew that the fans liked it, so we leaned into it without letting the writers or the producers know that we were leaning into it,” he confessed on the podcast.

Seater suggested the show’s creative team eventually caught on. He pointed to a scene in which Casey called Derek her brother, only for him to correct her by saying “stepbrother” with a smirk.

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“I mean, I know what I’m doing there,” he admitted, adding that the writer hadn’t intended the exchange to carry the same meaning.

Fans even gave the characters the nickname “Dasey,” combining Derek and Casey’s names.

In 2020, Leggat showed her support for the pairing on X. “I love the yearly nostalgic ‘Life With Derek’ trend that happens. I still go down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey,” she wrote alongside a selfie with Seater.

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