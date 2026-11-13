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It’s a Sk8er Girl for Avril Lavigne!

On Friday, November 13, the “Complicated” singer, 42, announced that she recently welcomed a baby girl.

“Our Mini [expletive] Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷” she captioned her post, which included three photos — one of her and an unidentified man holding onto the baby’s hand, another showing her holding the child, and a third showing three sets of checkered Vans on top of a skateboard.

It’s unclear who the child’s father is, as she hasn’t been publicly linked with anyone since splitting from Tyga back in 2023.

Previously, she was married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009 and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. She’s also datedBrody Jenner, Pete Jonas, and Mod Sun, the latter of whom she was engaged to for about a year.

Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Canadian singer was last spotted in public attending a party thrown by Paris Hilton back in September, in what Hello! said was her first sighting in nearly a year. The event also happened to fall around the same time as Lavigne’s 42nd birthday.

In photos shared by Hilton, the pop-punk rocker attended the celebration in a loose-fitting black sweatshirt, skin-tight leather pants, Vans, and a matching hat.

Lavigne herself, meanwhile, hadn’t shared anything to her Instagram page since October 2025 prior to the baby announcement.

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