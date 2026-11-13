Universal Pictures; Facebook: Christian Cousins

Christian Cousins, one of the twins who starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop, has died. He was 43.

The former child star and brother Joseph Cousins both played the role of Dominic in the film. The pair also appeared on 57 episodes of Knots Landing as Bobby Gibson Ewing from 1987 until 1992 and starred in Critters 3 opposite Leonardo DiCaprio; Christian’s final role was the 1995 movie Twin Sitters.

Cousins’ death was confirmed by his brother, Jonas Roeser, in an October 22 Instagram post that is just starting to get attention now. According to Roser, Christian had been “very sick with liver disease” before his passing.

“RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins,” began the tribute. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away.”

“Christian and his twin brother, Joseph ‘Joey’ Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college,” he further explained. “Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian.”

Universal Pictures

Calling Christian someone who was “a character,” he remembered him as being “full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.”

“Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying,” his post concluded. “Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Among comments from fans was one from Christian’s former Kindergarten Cop costars Tiffany and Krystle Mataras, who played twins Tina and Rina in the film.

“We had NO idea. Someone literally just told us. We’re so sorry,” they wrote. “We have such fond memories with Chris and Joe and our family.”

Facebook: Christian Cousins

In 2020, Cousins participated in a virtual reunion with the film’s cast for Yahoo! Entertainment. At the time, he revealed he was the vice president of retail development at the home furnishings supplier LumiSource.

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