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Travis Barker is opening up about a frightening health scare that made him rethink a longtime habit he never imagined giving up.

The Blink-182 drummer discussed his health and his decision to give up smoking during the Wednesday, November 11, episode of the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast.

Barker, 50, admitted he had no intention of breaking the habit until a medical diagnosis forced him to reconsider.

“I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die, you know?” he joked.

The musician explained that he had developed a precancerous condition affecting his esophagus, prompting him to seek advice from a doctor he knew personally.

“Is this serious?” Barker recalled asking the physician.

“This is your warning shot, Trav. Don’t [expletive] around. You gotta stop smoking,” the doctor replied, according to Barker.

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The warning was enough to make the rocker quit a habit he had enjoyed for years.

“I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” he confessed. “I loved blunts and I would smoke too much.”

Without that conversation with his doctor, Barker acknowledged he “would have never stopped.”

The diagnosis adds another chapter to the musician’s complicated history with his health and substance use.

Barker has previously spoken about becoming dependent on prescription painkillers while trying to manage his intense fear of flying.

What began with taking medication before flights eventually escalated into a serious addiction.

His life changed dramatically in September 2008, when he survived a plane crash that left him with severe burns and claimed the lives of four people.

The traumatic experience ultimately helped him break free from his dependence on prescription painkillers.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?'” Barker told Men’s Health in 2021.

“And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab,” he explained to the outlet. “Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

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Today, Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian, whom he wed in 2022 after their longtime friendship blossomed into romance.

As In Touch previously reported, Barker admitted he was initially “scared” when Kardashian, 47, sent him an unexpected flirtatious text that changed the course of their longtime friendship in 2021.

“I was scared because I thought, ‘I can’t mess this up, I can’t mess this up,'” he told The Times.

The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, 3, in November 2023.

Kourtney is also mom to Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares Landon, 23, and Alabama, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also considers Moakler’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 27, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya, part of his family.

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