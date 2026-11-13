MEGA; NBC News

Savannah Guthrie is reportedly staying at Today even though her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has yet to be found.

The broadcast journalist, 54, has extended her contract — which was set to expire at the end of the year — Page Six reported on Thursday, November 12.

“Savannah is the best in the business,” a source told the publication, which also reported in 2024 that Savannah was making between $7 million and $8 million per year. “We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay.”

It’s been nearly 10 months since Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31, when she was dropped off at her home in Arizona.

While it is still unknown what exactly happened to Savannah’s mother, video footage previously released by authorities showed an “armed individual” appearing to tamper with the camera at her front door.

One previously released ransom note claimed that she died while in the custody of her kidnappers.

In a media release shared to X in July, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released two ransom notes in hopes someone would recognize the author’s writing style.

FBI/MEGA

In a ransom note sent to the Today coanchor and her family, the writer claimed, “We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken.”

“We believe it was heart related,” the writer said regarding the alleged death of Nancy. “She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome.”

“We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace,” the note read. “We are truly sorry.”

Though there are currently no suspects nor persons of interest, Savannah and her family are offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of Nancy.

Savannah’s mother is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds; she has brown hair and blue eyes.

People with any information regarding the case are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

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