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Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk‘s busy schedules next year aren’t going to leave a lot of time for them to tend to their marriage, a source tells In Touch.

The Emmy-winning producer, 55, is working on a Glee reboot series that’s set to stream exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. The cast has yet to be announced but a script has been written, co-creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress, 54, landed her first-ever lead TV role in the upcoming Netflix revenge thriller series, The Apology, which has already received a rare two-season order from the streaming giant, according to Variety.

Falchuk “needs this reboot to work and he’s going to have to be located in Los Angeles to make that happen,” a source tells In Touch. “The Netflix series Gwyneth has committed to, after years of passing on other shows, is going to shoot on the East Coast,” leaving the couple in quite the predicament.

“Sure, they’ll see each other on off weeks and stay in touch while they’re working,” says the source. “But there’s no getting around the fact that they will spend a lot of next year apart.”

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Paltrow took a nearly seven-year hiatus from Hollywood after launching her lifestyle brand Goop, but “her interest in acting was renewed” after working with Timothée Chalamet on their 2025 film Marty Supreme, says In Touch‘s source.

Plus, “she has never done a full-scale, Nicole Kidman-style streaming TV series before,” the source notes. “This is the kind of new experience she needs to shake up her profile and remind people why she’s famous in the first place.”

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