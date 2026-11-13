Dakota Johnson Has Machine Gun Kelly ‘Wrapped Around Her Finger’ Just Months Into Their Romance

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Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly have become practically inseparable since they were first spotted out and about together in September.

However, not everyone is convinced that their relationship has what it takes to go the distance, a source tells In Touch, as talk grows that the Verity actress, 37, will likely chew the 36-year-old singer up and spit him out once the novelty wears off.

“He has done everything in his power to sweep her off her feet,” the source says of MGK (real name Colson Baker). “For all his faults, that guy really does wear his heart on his sleeve, and when he falls, he falls hard.”

The same, it seems, goes for Johnson.

“She is pretty addicted to the chaos of being around somebody as passionate and flamboyant as MGK,” the source reveals. “He’s exactly the same person in private, behind closed doors, as he is on stage performing for thousands of fans.”

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That being said, “Dakota is still the one in control and she can put an end to all of this whenever she wants to,” notes the source. “She has MGK wrapped around her finger, and they are conducting this relationship on her terms, not his.”

As In Touch previously reported, the newly single Fifty Shades of Grey star does not want to commit to MGK or put any demands on their romance, having only recently broken up with musician Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury).

Says the source: “This could all flame out in the snap of a finger.”

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