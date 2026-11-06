Ross Lynch Reveals He’s Married as He Opens Up About His Private Life

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Ross Lynch has confirmed he’s officially off the market.

On Thursday, November 5, the former Disney star, 30, opened up about his personal life during the premiere of his upcoming Netflix film Heartland.

After walking the carpet wearing a gold band on his ring finger, he was asked if he was married.

“Yes, yes I am,” he revealed to People. “I’m not trying to shy away from that by any means, but I am trying to, you know, my wife’s not very fond of celebrity. So I am trying to be sensitive towards that and respectful to her. But everything’s going well.”

Fans began to speculate if the actor had tied the knot in June, when he returned to Instagram after a yearlong break from the platform. After posting an update in the form of a carousel of photos, the singer wrote, “Been a minute, what did I miss?”

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A follower then commented, “more like what did WE miss ?,” adding a curious face and ring emoji.

“Hahaha A LOT,” Lynch admitted.

The actor has made a conscious effort to keep his wife’s identity out of the public eye. Her preference for privacy appears to have rubbed off on Lynch, who has also grown to cherish the moments he spends away from the spotlight.

“I’ve been focusing a lot on my private life recently, which has been feeling really gratifying,” he shared.

His role in Heartland is a stark contrast to his real life persona. The actor portrays Jace Jacobs, a character he describes as a “lost soul” who “loves celebrity.”

Heartland, which also stars Jessica Chastain, Paul Sparks, and John Hawkes, premieres on Netflix on November 13.

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