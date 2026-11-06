Dolly Parton’s Nephew Bryan Seaver Speaks Out After Singer’s Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Him

Mega; Instagram / Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton‘s estate has dismissed its lawsuit against Bryan Seaver.

On Thursday, November 5, She’s Alive, LLC, the company Parton created to protect her professional property and business interests after her death, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of its lawsuit against the singer’s nephew. According to People, the order was filed without prejudice, giving the organization the opportunity to file again if it would like to.

In a statement responding to the dismissal, Seaver’s attorney told TMZ, “Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind. He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family.

“Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched,” the attorney concluded.

Seaver, who worked as the singer’s head of security, was dismissed from his duties on September 15. He was later accused of “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence to extort [She’s Alive] into giving into his demands for money.”

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

According to legal documents obtained by People, Seaver allegedly wrote in an email that he was a “killer” who sold millions of dollars worth of ammunition and arms to Haitian police the day Parton died.

He reportedly wrote, “All I do is warfare. Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.”

While speaking to ABC News, Seaver addressed the order, which he called “spurious and simply a publicity stunt.”

“Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp,” he explained. “I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and [Parton’s manager] Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer.”

Clarifying his comments, he said, “I’ve never threatened anyone. They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues.”

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