‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Mourns Death of ‘Very Special’ Family Member Days After Emmy Win

Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier is grieving the loss of a beloved family member, just days after celebrating a career milestone.

The Home Town star announced the death of her Aunt Mae Mae in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, November 4, describing her as “very special.”

“If any of you met her when she worked as a greeter at our stores, you did not forget her. Her gift was loving people. Loving meeting them, talking to them,” Napier wrote. “She worked in retail her entire life and could teach a master class in service.”

Napier reflected on the time she spent with her aunt as a child while her “mama was a part-time realtor,” crediting those days with shaping the woman she became.

“She walked me through the trails in the woods on the hill where 4 generations of my family have lived. We collected leaves, and glued them into scrapbooks,” she recalled.

Napier also thanked her aunt for showing her John Wayne movies, teaching her about the presidents, singing Elvis songs to her and telling her about Jesus.

“She saw my creative gifts and knew exactly how to nurture them, helping raise up a professional artist without even realizing it,” Napier wrote.

She added that she would always remember her aunt’s goose-like laugh and the way she “fed me little ice cream cones with marshmallows and strawberry jam hidden in the bottom.”

The HGTV star, who shares two daughters with husband and Home Town cohost Ben Napier, revealed that she always “knew” she would name her “last baby girl” after her aunt.

“She was so very special,” Napier wrote. “I so hope she got to meet Elvis today!”

Napier did not share further details about her aunt’s death.

The heartbreaking news comes less than a week after Erin and Ben won a 2026 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program for season 3 of Home Town Takeover. The couple celebrated the win on Instagram.

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