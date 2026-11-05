Debris From Florida Jet Crash That Killed All on Board Found on ‘Roofs of Homes and Buildings’

X/prolific369; The Palm Beach Post

Debris continues to be found from the deadly Florida jet crash that killed all nine people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board shared an update to their official X account on Thursday, November 5, explaining that recovery efforts are still ongoing regarding the Learjet 60 that crashed on Sunday, November 1, near Greenacres, Florida.

Following excavation work that began Wednesday, November 4, a portion of “one engine” was found.

Additionally, the NTSB said, “Debris has been found away from the impact location and also on the roofs of homes and buildings near the crash site. All recovered wreckage will be sent to a secure location for further examination.”

As In Touch previously reported, Captain Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and copilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, were in the cockpit when the aircraft went down while en route to the Bahamas.

NTSB’s Tom Chapman told reporters, per ABC News, that turbulence is “certainly a factor” in the crash, which claimed the lives of a pilot, copilot and seven passengers. He also said, according to Fox News Digital, that “weather conditions” are a “major focus” of the investigation.

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In the NTSB’s latest update, they urged the public to cooperate in the ongoing investigation and alert them of any additional findings.

“If you have found or collected any debris from the Learjet 60 crash, please do not keep it or attempt to move, alter or dispose of it,” the NTSB’s update said. “Even small pieces of the wreckage may contain important evidence that could help investigators determine what happened.”

People who find debris are asked to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov — and include a photo, if possible — to arrange its recovery.

“Recovering all available wreckage is critical to the investigation and helping to determine the cause of the crash,” the statement concluded.

Parts of the aircraft were found nearly four miles from the impact site.

During a briefing on Tuesday, November 3, Chapman revealed, per WBOY, “Yesterday, the majority of the aircraft’s left elevator was located in three pieces within a range of about 1.3 to 3.8 miles from the accident site.”

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