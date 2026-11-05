‘Mormon Wives’ Zac Affleck Breaks Silence After Pregnant Wife Jen Affleck Files for Divorce

Jen Affleck and Zack Affleck. Photo Credit: Instagram/ Jen Affleck

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck has spoken to People for the first time since his wife Jen Affleckfiled for divorce. Zac says that he will “always be Jen’s supporter” despite the shocking news.

27-year-old Jen filed for divorce from her husband, 30, after seven years of marriage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, per court filings obtained by People. The news comes just four months after the reality star announced she was expecting her fourth child with Zac.

“Hope she is happy in this next phase of life,” Zac added in his statement. “Just focusing on my kids and figuring out what’s next for me.”

A source told People on Wednesday that Zac was “doing okay” after the filing and wanted to concentrate on their three children — Nora, 4, Luca, 3, and Penelope, 13 months — as well as the new addition.

TMZ, which first reported the news on Wednesday, claims Zac was unaware that his wife had filed for divorce until he saw the report on their website.

According to court documents TMZ obtained, the Dancing with the Stars alum filed a petition for divorce in Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 3. She also submitted a proposed parenting plan for their children, though the filing details remain private. The aforementioned court documents do not list a reason for the divorce or specify Jen’s desired custody arrangement .

The couple met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018 and married the following year. On their Hulu reality show, Jen has been open about their marital problems.

In the show’s first season, which aired in 2024, the couple fought about his gambling and her decision to attend a Chippendales show in Vegas. The couple even took some time apart during the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives until she learned she was expecting their third child.

While their marriage appeared strong, they faced more issues earlier this year after clashing over Jen’s career goals. On the show, she claimed Zac threatened to leave her if she took on an acting role with a romantic plot, and he heavily criticized her for wanting to appear in Sports Illustrated.

The most recent update came in August 2026, when Jen told People that she and Zac were working on their marriage as she grappled with prenatal depression during her first trimester.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she claimed, “but I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

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